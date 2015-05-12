Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:06 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Sanitary District Receives Statewide ‘Collection System of the Year’ Award

By Carpinteria Sanitary District | May 12, 2015 | 11:32 a.m.

Carp Sanitary
Carpinteria Sanitary District representatives, from left, Craig Murray, Matt Oliver, Mark Bennett and Tim Gallup receive the CWEA 2014 Small Collection System of the Year Award from CWEA President Simon Watson. (Carpinteria Sanitary District photo)

The Carpinteria Sanitary District received the prestigious statewide California Water Environment Association “Collection System of the Year” award for 2014 in the small system category.

The award, conferred on May 1 at the CWEA Annual Conference in San Diego, recognizes the district for its outstanding performance, innovative practices, cost effectiveness and superior system operations.

The district prevailed over other regional award winning agencies from throughout California that own and operate less than 250 miles of sewer pipeline.

“Over the past several years, the district has focused on every aspect of our sewer collection system, from condition assessment to system rehabilitation to enhanced maintenance and customer service," Carpinteria Sanitary District General Manager Craig Murray said in receiving the award. "We are fortunate to have an amazing team of qualified and dedicated wastewater professionals who work hard each day to protect public health and the environment. Matt Oliver, the district’s collection system supervisor, and his crew are absolutely deserving of this recognition.”

The award was presented by CWEA President Simon Watson and Ed McCormick, president of the national Water Environment Federation.

The district has recently completed a number of significant capital projects geared towards improving the performance of its network of 45 miles of sewer pipelines and eight pumping stations that convey wastewater from the community to the wastewater treatment facility. Completion of the Rincon Point Septic to Sewer Conversion Project in 2014, after 15 years of continuous effort, was a key accomplishment noted by the review panel.

The district has also leveraged technological advancements in the industry, using tablet computers in the field, high quality digital video for pipeline inspections, and computerized system mapping with fully integrated workflow management software. As a result, the district has maintained an excellent compliance history, with sewer overflows and blockages occurring very infrequently in Carpinteria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 