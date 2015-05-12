Carpinteria Sanitary District Receives Statewide ‘Collection System of the Year’ Award

The Carpinteria Sanitary District received the prestigious statewide California Water Environment Association “Collection System of the Year” award for 2014 in the small system category.

The award, conferred on May 1 at the CWEA Annual Conference in San Diego, recognizes the district for its outstanding performance, innovative practices, cost effectiveness and superior system operations.

The district prevailed over other regional award winning agencies from throughout California that own and operate less than 250 miles of sewer pipeline.

“Over the past several years, the district has focused on every aspect of our sewer collection system, from condition assessment to system rehabilitation to enhanced maintenance and customer service," Carpinteria Sanitary District General Manager Craig Murray said in receiving the award. "We are fortunate to have an amazing team of qualified and dedicated wastewater professionals who work hard each day to protect public health and the environment. Matt Oliver, the district’s collection system supervisor, and his crew are absolutely deserving of this recognition.”

The award was presented by CWEA President Simon Watson and Ed McCormick, president of the national Water Environment Federation.

The district has recently completed a number of significant capital projects geared towards improving the performance of its network of 45 miles of sewer pipelines and eight pumping stations that convey wastewater from the community to the wastewater treatment facility. Completion of the Rincon Point Septic to Sewer Conversion Project in 2014, after 15 years of continuous effort, was a key accomplishment noted by the review panel.

The district has also leveraged technological advancements in the industry, using tablet computers in the field, high quality digital video for pipeline inspections, and computerized system mapping with fully integrated workflow management software. As a result, the district has maintained an excellent compliance history, with sewer overflows and blockages occurring very infrequently in Carpinteria.