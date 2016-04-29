Carpinteria Sanitary District Receives National Governmental Accounting, Finance Award

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to ​Carpinteria Sanitary District by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been awarded to Hamid Hosseini, the district’s finance director, who was primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

The CAFR is available for review on the district’s website at www.carpsan.com/publicinfo/financial.

— Kim Garcia is the office manager of the Carpinteria Sanitary District.