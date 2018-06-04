Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Carpinteria, Santa Barbara Girls Tennis Teams Earn CIF-SS Academic Titles

Carpinteria girls tennis team won a CIF Academic championship. Click to view larger
The Carpinteria girls tennis team recorded a cummulative grade point average of 3.942 to win a CIF-SS Academic Championship. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 4, 2018 | 2:14 p.m.

The girls tennis teams from Carpinteria and Santa Barbara High were named CIF-Southern Section Academic Champions for the 2017-18 school year, and two athletes each from Dos Pueblos and San Marcos were recognized as Academic Student-Athletes of the Year, the Southern Section announced on Wednesday.

The team awards are based on a cumulative grade point average. Teams must have a minimum of five student-athletes with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA average (on a 4.0 scale) in the first semester or first two quarters of the 2017-18 school year.

Santa Barbara, with a team GPA of 3.90, was the winner in the 1500-and-above enrollment category. Carpinteria's 3.942 GPA was No. 1 in the 1499-and-below division. 

Addtionally, the San Marcos girls golf team placed second in the large-school category with a GPA of 3.90, earning it a financial grant from the Southern California Golf Association. The SCGA Junior annually recognizes the top three girls golf academic teams in each category. The Royals finished behind Villa Park's 3.92.

The local individual award winners are Daniel Willet (volleyball) and Tara Van Hoorn (lacrosse) of Dos Pueblos and David Dinklage (cross country, track) and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner (volleyball, soccer, softball) of San Marcos.

They're among 140 winners of the Student-Athlete of the Year award. Each CIF-SS member school is entitled to name a male and a female award recipient that must be a senior having maintained a minimum of a 3.5 GPA (4.0 scale) over the past three years, in addition to earning a letter in at least one varsity sport and participating in extracurricular activities (music, drama, service groups, etc.).

Several local teams finished ranked in the top three in their sports. Second-place finishers include: San Marcos boys basketball (3.73), San Marcos girls golf (3.90), Santa Barbara girls swimming & diving (3.83), San Marcos boys tennis (3.82) and Santa Barbara boys water polo (3.69).

Teams placing third were: San Marcos girls cross country (3.90), San Marcos boys track & field (3.61), Santa Barbara girls volleyball (3.80) and Dos Pueblos wrestling (3.46).

There were 1,684 total entries, with 32 different schools represented as team champions. Pasadena Poly and Peninsula High tied for the most titles with four each.

The annual academic awards program is sponsored by the Southern California Ford Dealers with assistance from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The first-place teams receive a banner to commemorate their achievement. The academic team winners and golf grant recipients will be honored in a pre-game ceremony before the Angels game versus the Baltimore Oriole on May 1.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 