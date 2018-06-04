Carpinteria, Santa Barbara Girls Tennis Teams Earn CIF-SS Academic Titles

The girls tennis teams from Carpinteria and Santa Barbara High were named CIF-Southern Section Academic Champions for the 2017-18 school year, and two athletes each from Dos Pueblos and San Marcos were recognized as Academic Student-Athletes of the Year, the Southern Section announced on Wednesday.

The team awards are based on a cumulative grade point average. Teams must have a minimum of five student-athletes with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA average (on a 4.0 scale) in the first semester or first two quarters of the 2017-18 school year.

Santa Barbara, with a team GPA of 3.90, was the winner in the 1500-and-above enrollment category. Carpinteria's 3.942 GPA was No. 1 in the 1499-and-below division.

Addtionally, the San Marcos girls golf team placed second in the large-school category with a GPA of 3.90, earning it a financial grant from the Southern California Golf Association. The SCGA Junior annually recognizes the top three girls golf academic teams in each category. The Royals finished behind Villa Park's 3.92.

The local individual award winners are Daniel Willet (volleyball) and Tara Van Hoorn (lacrosse) of Dos Pueblos and David Dinklage (cross country, track) and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner (volleyball, soccer, softball) of San Marcos.

They're among 140 winners of the Student-Athlete of the Year award. Each CIF-SS member school is entitled to name a male and a female award recipient that must be a senior having maintained a minimum of a 3.5 GPA (4.0 scale) over the past three years, in addition to earning a letter in at least one varsity sport and participating in extracurricular activities (music, drama, service groups, etc.).

Several local teams finished ranked in the top three in their sports. Second-place finishers include: San Marcos boys basketball (3.73), San Marcos girls golf (3.90), Santa Barbara girls swimming & diving (3.83), San Marcos boys tennis (3.82) and Santa Barbara boys water polo (3.69).

Teams placing third were: San Marcos girls cross country (3.90), San Marcos boys track & field (3.61), Santa Barbara girls volleyball (3.80) and Dos Pueblos wrestling (3.46).

There were 1,684 total entries, with 32 different schools represented as team champions. Pasadena Poly and Peninsula High tied for the most titles with four each.

The annual academic awards program is sponsored by the Southern California Ford Dealers with assistance from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The first-place teams receive a banner to commemorate their achievement. The academic team winners and golf grant recipients will be honored in a pre-game ceremony before the Angels game versus the Baltimore Oriole on May 1.

