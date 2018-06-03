Carpinteria, Santa Paula Score Late Goals, Finish in 1-1 Draw

Boys Soccer

In a battle for first place in the Tri-Valley League, Carpinteria and Santa Paula played to a 1-1 draw in a boys soccer match at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

The Warriors scored in the 70th minute, with Luis Garcia finishing a well-placed ball from Angel Orzoco. Garcia beat his defender, went 1 on 1 with the goalkeeper, and placed the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Santa Paula got the equalizer five minutes later, capitalizing on a defensive breakdown.

"We lost focus and lost a ball in front of the goal," said Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero. "Our boys are well aware that in this league, regardless of the opponent, one cannot lose focus or concentration and must play 80 minutes at the highest level possible in order to come away with a victory."

The result leaves Carpinteria at 5-1-2 and Santa Paula at 5-0-2 in the tough TVL.

"We give credit where credit is due, and Santa Paula stuck with their game plan despite going down 1-0 with 10 minutes left to play," Quintero said. "Both teams played a great game and I know that our young men left it all on the field in what was our last regular season game at home as well as senior night."

The Warriors play at Cate on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.