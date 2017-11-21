Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:11 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Carpinteria, Santa Ynez Play to 1-1 Draw

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 21, 2017 | 8:29 p.m.

Carpinteria and Santa Ynez played to a 1-1 draw in a boys soccer season opener on Tuesday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Vincent Gonzalez gave the Warriors the lead, making a lateral run on Eddie Mendoza's free kick and flicking it past the Santa Ynez goalkeeper in the 16th minute.

Santa Ynez took advantage of a poor Carpinteria clearance on a corner kick and scored the game-tying goal in the 70th minute.

Carpinteria goalkeepers Anthony Peña and Christian Estrada combined for eight saves.

"Two of those saves made by Anthony Peña were spectacular and kept it a 1-1 game," said Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero.

Quintero also praised the performances of Gabe Barajas, Angel Orozco, Saul Hernandez, Jose Jimenez, Abel Gutierrez and 
Alex Ramirez.

 

