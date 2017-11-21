Carpinteria, Santa Ynez Play to 1-1 Draw

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria and Santa Ynez played to a 1-1 draw in a boys soccer season opener on Tuesday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Vincent Gonzalez gave the Warriors the lead, making a lateral run on Eddie Mendoza's free kick and flicking it past the Santa Ynez goalkeeper in the 16th minute.

Santa Ynez took advantage of a poor Carpinteria clearance on a corner kick and scored the game-tying goal in the 70th minute.

Carpinteria goalkeepers Anthony Peña and Christian Estrada combined for eight saves.

"Two of those saves made by Anthony Peña were spectacular and kept it a 1-1 game," said Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero.

Quintero also praised the performances of Gabe Barajas, Angel Orozco, Saul Hernandez, Jose Jimenez, Abel Gutierrez and

Alex Ramirez.



