Carpinteria Groups Hold Election Forum for School Board Candidates

The Carpinteria Unified School District has three people vying for two open seats on the board of trustees, and one uncontested seat, in which trustee Jaclyn Phuong Fabre will be appointed to office again.

Board members Terry Hickey Banks and Alicia Morales Jacobson are not running for re-election, and a field of three is on the ballot for the seats: Gary Blair, Maureen Foley Claffey and Rogelio Delgado, who are all parents of district students.

This election has a lot at stake since the next board of trustees will be choosing the district’s new superintendent.

The current board, including Fabre, approved a so-called separation agreement to terminate Superintendent Micheline Miglis after one year.

Miglis will receive a year’s salary — $172,000 according to her employment contract — as part of the agreement, but some other details are confidential.

Retired Santa Barbara Unified School District superintendent Brian Sarvis was immediately hired to fill in on a temporary basis until a new district head is hired.

The Carpinteria Women’s Club and Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum Tuesday night for the community to learn more about the three people running for the board.

The superintendent issue was not a focus of the forum, although one audience question did ask board candidates how they would balance transparency and confidentiality issues.

Marybeth Carty of the Women’s Club moderated the forum and asked prepared questions about the district’s funding, educational programs and the board’s “history of discord” with the teacher’s union.

Blair, the retired former court executive officer for Santa Barbara County Superior Court, serves on the school district’s Measure U Advisory Committee, and said his experience managing a budget and about 300 employees would be valuable to CUSD.

He has lived in Carpinteria for 32 years, he said.

Claffey, who has a 4-year-old daughter, said her motto for the campaign is “Carpinteria Kids Matter.”

She grew up in the city, graduated from Carpinteria High School, and now works as a fifth-grade art teacher at Laguna Blanca School in Santa Barbara.

Delgado said he was inspired to enter the race by his father, who always emphasized the importance of going to school.

He grew up in Carpinteria and attended Carpinteria High School, SBCC, Loyola Marymount University and then UCLA.

The eldest of his daughters is a student at Harvard University, he said. Delgado has a real estate broker's license and is considering law school, he told the forum audience.

Carty asked the candidates about the district’s funding, and Blair explained the basic aid system in which the district is funded almost entirely by local property tax revenues.

Waiting for property tax revenues and estimates can have the district “flying blind” as it tries to prepare a budget for the following year, Blair said.

Claffey and Delgado talked about the fact that 68 percent of the district’s students are in so-called high-needs or disadvantaged categories, which includes students who qualify for the free and reduced-cost lunch program.

Claffey said the district needs to come up with more revenues and offered suggestions including renting out the high school’s commercial kitchen, selling district property and looking for partnerships with the local business community.

In response to a question about which educational programs are most critical to help students prepare for college and life, and how the district can equally represent all students, Delgado said it’s this question that brought him into the school board race.

Two-thirds of the households in Carpinteria are Hispanic, and the district needs to better engage those families, he said. Only then can the district “begin to ensure all students are represented fairly,” he said.

Delgado repeated some of his answers in Spanish, and the entire forum was simultaneously interpreted for the Spanish speakers in the room.

Blair suggested looking at programs other districts use, including curriculum tracks for students not intending to go to college.

He pointed to San Marcos High School’s Entrepreneurship Academy and Health Careers Academy of examples of elective courses the district could consider.

Claffey said the district needs to address the achievement gap and make rigorous, college-preparatory classes equally available to all students.

Specifically, she said she supports making the transitional kindergarten expansion permanent, expanding AHA! to help students deal with depression and bullying, and starting a Spanish-English translator training as well as providing simultaneous interpretation at all board meetings.

Claffey also said she supports the district implementing a dual immersion language program next fall, while Blair and Delgado were more cautious, saying they would want to know community support for it, results from other schools that have done so, and the costs.

Carty also asked the board candidates about the “history of discord” between the district board of trustees and the teachers union, and how the board members would avoid a budget crisis like the $800,000 budget shortfall the three-school Hope Elementary School District is facing.

Claffey said CUSD “fiscal mismanagement” could lead to budget problems, and that the district is “literally leaking hundreds of thousands of dollars unnecessarily” with legal fees and the costs related to the superintendent termination and hiring an interim replacement.

All of the candidates said the district needs to be able to recruit and retain good teachers, and that they would be open to negotiations.

Delgado said the district needs to budget cost-of-living adjustments for staff, which isn’t happening now, and that “teachers deserve better.”

