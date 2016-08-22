Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:24 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria School District, Superintendent Agree to Part Ways After 1 Year

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 22, 2016 | 9:20 p.m.

The day before classes started, Carpinteria Unified School District Superintendent Micheline Miglis abruptly left the district on Monday and was immediately replaced.

After a closed-session meeting Monday, the district's board of trustees released a statement saying it had reached a separation agreement with Miglis that includes a confidentiality clause.

“As a governance team that includes both the superintendent and the board of trustees, it has become clear our vision and philosophies differ, and it is in the best interest of the district that we part at this time,” the board said in a statement.

“It should also be clear that the terms of separation were mutually agreed upon by both parties.”

Details of the agreement “were made in confidence and shall remain confidential to the greatest extent possible under law.”

Miglis had been on the job for one year.

She was hired in mid-2015 after longtime superintendent Paul Cordeiro left in February for the Newhall School District, and Jeff Chancer served as interim superintendent between the two.  

Micheline Miglis is leaving the Carpinteria Unified School District after one year as superintendent.
Micheline Miglis is leaving the Carpinteria Unified School District after one year as superintendent.  (Noozhawk file photo)

Miglis previously told Noozhawk she was drawn to the district for its focus on dual-language immersion, the coastal climate, and the chance to live again in Oxnard, where she attended high school.

Brian Sarvis, former superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District, was appointed as interim superintendent during Monday’s closed session, board president Andy Sheaffer said.

The separation is effective immediately, he said.

“It was not an easy decision but it was unanimous,” Sheaffer said.

As of Monday afternoon, Miglis’ district email account was deactivated.

Dozens of people, including teachers and parents, attending the meeting to protest the decision, said Carpinteria Middle School teacher Jay Hotchner, who helped organize the rally.

He said the discussions were “under the cloak of darkness” and criticized the board’s decision to part ways with Miglis.

“Miglis has been the best thing that’s happened in this district in a long, long time,” he said.

Sarvis, who retired from Santa Barbara Unified in 2011, said he was approached about the job last week.

“The board wanted to move quickly to get the schools focused on kids and learning, and asked me to step in on an interim basis, so I started immediately – today,” he said.

Brian Sarvis, seen here in 2011, was hired as interim superintendent of Carpinteria Unified School District.
Brian Sarvis, seen here in 2011, was hired as interim superintendent of Carpinteria Unified School District.  (Noozhawk file photo)

He is working full-time and expects to have the job until the board hires a new, permanent superintendent, presumably through a full search process that would take months.

“I felt very much at home since Carpinteria is a friendly community,” he said. 

“If there are issues that need to be resolved then, of course, I’ll work toward them, though I wasn’t really brought in with a charge to be a change agent.” 

The district is currently at an impasse with the teachers bargaining unit, and labor negotiations are moving to the fact-finding stage, Sarvis said.

He was unsure what his role will be in the negotiation process, though he likely will be involved.

Sarvis met with many principals, district staff and program directors Monday, and will be meeting more throughout the week, he said.

“There are probably more things I don’t know about the district right now than I do know,” he said.

His contract and pay have yet to be approved by the board and will be an item on an upcoming meeting agenda. 

The school board's next regular meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, held in the City Hall Council Chambers at 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 