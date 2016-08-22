Carpinteria School District, Superintendent Agree to Part Ways After 1 Year

The day before classes started, Carpinteria Unified School District Superintendent Micheline Miglis abruptly left the district on Monday and was immediately replaced.

After a closed-session meeting Monday, the district's board of trustees released a statement saying it had reached a separation agreement with Miglis that includes a confidentiality clause.

“As a governance team that includes both the superintendent and the board of trustees, it has become clear our vision and philosophies differ, and it is in the best interest of the district that we part at this time,” the board said in a statement.

“It should also be clear that the terms of separation were mutually agreed upon by both parties.”

Details of the agreement “were made in confidence and shall remain confidential to the greatest extent possible under law.”

Miglis had been on the job for one year.

She was hired in mid-2015 after longtime superintendent Paul Cordeiro left in February for the Newhall School District, and Jeff Chancer served as interim superintendent between the two.

Miglis previously told Noozhawk she was drawn to the district for its focus on dual-language immersion, the coastal climate, and the chance to live again in Oxnard, where she attended high school.

Brian Sarvis, former superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District, was appointed as interim superintendent during Monday’s closed session, board president Andy Sheaffer said.

The separation is effective immediately, he said.

“It was not an easy decision but it was unanimous,” Sheaffer said.

As of Monday afternoon, Miglis’ district email account was deactivated.

Dozens of people, including teachers and parents, attending the meeting to protest the decision, said Carpinteria Middle School teacher Jay Hotchner, who helped organize the rally.

He said the discussions were “under the cloak of darkness” and criticized the board’s decision to part ways with Miglis.

“Miglis has been the best thing that’s happened in this district in a long, long time,” he said.

Sarvis, who retired from Santa Barbara Unified in 2011, said he was approached about the job last week.

“The board wanted to move quickly to get the schools focused on kids and learning, and asked me to step in on an interim basis, so I started immediately – today,” he said.

He is working full-time and expects to have the job until the board hires a new, permanent superintendent, presumably through a full search process that would take months.

“I felt very much at home since Carpinteria is a friendly community,” he said.

“If there are issues that need to be resolved then, of course, I’ll work toward them, though I wasn’t really brought in with a charge to be a change agent.”

The district is currently at an impasse with the teachers bargaining unit, and labor negotiations are moving to the fact-finding stage, Sarvis said.

He was unsure what his role will be in the negotiation process, though he likely will be involved.

Sarvis met with many principals, district staff and program directors Monday, and will be meeting more throughout the week, he said.

“There are probably more things I don’t know about the district right now than I do know,” he said.

His contract and pay have yet to be approved by the board and will be an item on an upcoming meeting agenda.

The school board's next regular meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, held in the City Hall Council Chambers at 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

