Carpinteria Scores 7 Goals to Win 10th Straight in League

Girls Soccer

Alejandra Garcia and Kendra Meza each scored two goals, and Carpinteria's girls soccer team improved to a perfect 10-0 in the Frontier League with a 7-0 win at Villanova on Thursday.

Ava Gropper opened the scoring, Alejandra Garcia and Aisha Duarte followed with goals before Garcia and Meza finished off the Wildcats.

"Kendra also finished with an assist and was very unselfish today as she really tried setting up certain players even when she had strong chances herself," coach Charles Bryant said. "But I think that is the type of team this is. We continue to have balanced scoring with many players looking to put their name in the assist column rather than the scoring column, which is great to see."

Carpinteria (12-4, 10-0) next faces Santa Clara on Saturday before matches against second- and third-place Fillmore and Thacher,

"It is going to be a good test of character, will and desire and we will have to be very sharp and focused in each game as we do not have room for any letdowns," said Bryant of the remaining schedule of games.

