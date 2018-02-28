Carpinteria Scores Early, Beats Villanova Prep in Baseball Opener

Baseball

Carpinteria erupted for four runs in the first inning and beat Villanova 9-2 in a season-opening baseball game on Wednesday in Ojai.

Dom Sturdivan singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs to get the Warriors going in the first inning.

Toby Spach went 3-for-4 at the plate, including a solo homer to lead the Warriors in hits, runs scored (2), and RBI (2). Jacob Macias tripled and scored twice, while Vance Keiser had four quality at bats, producing a hit, two RBI and two sacrifices.

Junior lefty Chase Mayer was credited with the victory for the Warriors as he surrendered two runs on three hits over four innings, striking out four and walking one. Noah Nuño threw three innings in relief out and struck out eight without allowing a hit.

The Warriors defense did not commit an error at Wildcat Field.

"It was a good way to start," coach Pat Cooney said. "We know we have a long way to go before we are playing our best baseball but it was great to see some good hitting, pitching and defense out of the gate."

The Warriors are scheduled to host Santa Ynez on Saturday at John Calderwood Field.



