Carpinteria Scores Early in Second Win Over Villanova

Carpinteria staked starting pitcher Noah Nuño to a 5-1 lead after three innings and went on to beat Villanova Prep 7-4 on Wednesday to sweep the two-game series with the Wildcats.

Nuño allowed one run and two hits while striking out seven in four innings of work. Chase Mayer held the lead for two innings and freshman Miles Souza finished the game to earn the first save of his career.

Mayer and Toby Spach each had two hits to pace a nine-hit attack. Dominic Sturdivan had a hit and drove in two runs, and Tony Pozos was 1-1 with a sacrifice and a run scored.

"It was great to be back on the field again having missed Saturday action due to rain," coach Pat Cooney said. "The game plan today was to develop the many pieces that need to fit together to form a team. We have a core of players that we trust because they are skilled and consistent and we know that they will be productive. It's early but our approach to the game was good."

The Warriors travel to Cabrillo to face the mighty Conquistadores on Saturday at 11:00am.

