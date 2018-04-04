Carpinteria Scores First Girls Golf Win Over La Reina

Carpinteria's girls golf team defeated La Reina for the first time in program history on Tuesday, 276-283, at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks.
"I saw a lot of focus and effort from all the girls on every shot and was extremely proud," said coach Reina Kearns.
Amanda Blair recorded her first birdie of the season on No. 9 and shot a team-low 49. Mikayla Blair was next at 53.
Carpinteria next plays Bishop Diego on Thursday.
Carpinteria
Amanda Blair 49
Mikayla Blair 53
Illiana Esquivel 57
Tahis Alcantar 58
Lucy Light 59
Ariana Argueta-Vega 65
La Reina
Grace Lackey 46
Kate Putts 51
Audrey Sauter 66
Brye Blayne 60
Ava Sherman 60