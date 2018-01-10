Carpinteria Scores Two Early Goals to Beat Cate

Soccer

Carpinteria scored two goals in the first half and held off crosstown rival Cate for a 2-0 Tri-Valley League boys soccer win on Wednesday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Luis Garcia converted a free kick just outside the 18-yard box in the eighth minute and Jose Jimenez tallied the second goal off a Gabriel Barajas assist in the 34th for the Warriors.

Coach Leonardo Quintero said Jimenez had been attacking the Cate goal from the opening minute.

"Minutes before his goal, I asked Jimenez to be patient and his shot would eventually find the back of the net. Sure enough it did," said Quintero,



Goalkeeper Alberto Arroyo made five saves until he came out with a shoulder injury with five minutes left in the game.



Quintero said Eddie Mendoza and Alex Ramirez had strong performances in the sweeper-stopper positions to lead a tenacious Warrior defense.

"I believe we have a well-balanced team that defends well and executes offensively when the opportunities present themselves," said Quintero.

Carpinteria is 3-1-2 overall and 2-0-0 in league.

Cate was playing its first game in 47 days because of the Thomas Fire and mudslides.

"It showed in the first half," said Cate coach Peter Mack. "We looked a little unsure of ourselves, playing tentatively on both sides of the ball. "We came alive in the second half, generating a number of prime scoring opportunities, including a missed penalty kick, but were unable to find the back of the net."

Despite the loss, Mack was encouraged by what he saw from his team in the second half.

"We have a ton of work to do yet, but the way we played the second 40 minutes of the game is super encouraging going forward," he said. "We matured a lot today, which is important given the compressed nature of this season. Our veterans stepped up nicely and they're going to be instrumental in bringing our less experienced players along."

Cate plays Fillmore at home on Friday.

