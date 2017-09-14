Carpinteria Shoots New Team Season Low in Loss

The Carpinteria girls golf team fell to Foothill Tech 218-256 on Thursday at Buenaventura Golf Course.
The team score of 256 represents a season low for the Warriors, who also set a number of personal records on the day. Mikayla Blair shot a season low 47 and Ariana Argueta-Vega shot a personal best 56 in the loss.
Foothill Tech's Sammy Fenton paced all golfers with a 38 on the par-35 course.
Amanda Blair and Iliana Esquivel each shot a 49 for the Warriors.
Carpinteria takes on St. Bonaventure on Tuesday at Olivas Links.
Scores
Carpinteria: 256
Mikayla Blair 47
Amanda Blair 49
Iliana Esquivel 49
Tahis Alcantar 55
Ariana Argueta-Vega 56
Foothill Tech: 218
Sammy Fenton 38
Hannah Hart 40
Kelly More 44
Anna Pyron 45
Paris White 51
