Carpinteria Shows Off Its Pride with 56th Annual Community Awards

John Cerda, Matthew Rodman honored by the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with Curtis Studio of Dance, NuSil Technology, Lori Collins and Jennifer Foster

By Frankie Victoria, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 26, 2014 | 6:55 p.m.

The Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club was shining brightly Saturday night as the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its 56th Annual Community Awards Banquet to honor outstanding citizens who have given an extraordinary amount of commitment and time to the Carpinteria community.

The theme of the night was “The Tapestry of Carpinteria” and indeed, there was a colorful crowd of locals representing the diverse businesses, schools, organizations and families that enrich Carpinteria.

Among the winners of the 2013 community awards, announced prior to the event, were:

» Small Business of the Year: Curtis Studio of Dance

» Large Business of the Year: NuSil Technology.

» Educators of the Year: Lori Collins of Carpinteria Family School and Jennifer Foster of Carpinteria Middle School.

While the community came together to celebrate the achievements of the aforementioned institutions and individuals, the most anticipated awards of the night were the Junior Carpinterian of the Year and Carpinterian of the Year. These awards were announced at the very end of Saturday’s presentation.    

The Junior Carpinterian of the Year, Cate School’s Matthew Rodman, is an active leader on the school’s campus.

Meanwhile, the Carpinterian of the Year Award was given to John Cerda, a graduate of Carpinteria High School. Cerda has donated much time to many local organizations, including Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria, St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, Carpinteria High and the Kiwanis Club of Carpinteria Valley.

The event was truly a Carpinteria event. Live music was provided by the Cate School Jazz Ensemble, members of the Carpinteria Lions Club acted as bartenders, and Robitaille’s Candies were laid out on the tables for guests as a sweet giveaway.

It is hard to believe that such a great night took place in a gym, but it seems that anything can be accomplished with the strength of Carpinteria’s volunteers.

Noozhawk contributing writer Frankie Victoria can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

