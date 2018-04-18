Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Carpinteria Shut Out by Grace Brethren’s Pierson Ohl

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 18, 2018 | 7:50 p.m.

Grace Brethren broke open a scoreless game in the fifth and sixth innings and beat Carpinteria 5-0 in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Wednesday.

Warriors ace Chase Mayer and Grace Brethren's Pierson Ohl were locked in a pitcher's duel for the firsr four innings. The Lancers pushed across a a run on two hits in the in the fifth and scored four in the sixth,

Carpinteria threatened in the sixth when Mayer doubled and Noah Nuño singled to put runners a third and first with one out. But Ohl foiled the rally and finished off the Warriors in the seventh to earn the shutout.

Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney was impress with his battery. "Chase and catcher Toby Spach were great," he said. "They're best pals so it's easy for them to get in sync and then to keep hitters off balance.  The defense played up to their potential too as there were some really good plays in the infield and running catches in the outfield.  Grace has a really good line up so it was a credit to the whole group to hold them down for as long as we did today."

The Warriors (4-8, 1-6) and Lancers (8-7, 4-1) play again on Friday in Carpinteria.

