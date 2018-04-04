Carpinteria Shuts Down Oxnard, Wins 15-3

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team took down Oxnard on Thursday in a non-league matchup, 15-3.

Josie Gordon only dropped one game all day, sweeping her three sets for the Warriors (3-1). Sydney Endow and Jessica Lord each won two sets as well in singles.

In doubles, the teams of Hali Schwasnick and Diana Gonzalez and Amy Perez and Karla Marin each swept, while Jeannette Carrillo and Lexi Persoon won both of their sets together.

"It was a bit of a hectic day but the girls really did a great job of composing themselves and played some strong tennis," said Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant.

Carpinteria next hosts Orcutt Academy on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.