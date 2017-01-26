Carpinteria Shuts Out Nordhoff in League Battle

Girls Soccer

The Carpinteria girls soccer team shut out Frontier League opponent Nordhoff 2-0 on Thursday.

Alejandra Alvarez scored off a Dayne Wagner pass in the 9th minute to put the Warriors (8-4, 6-0) up 1-0 early. Neither team would score again in the first half.

Ava Gropper scored off a Yaneli Silva corner kick in the second half to give Carpinteria some insurance.

"We are learning to play many different styles and I am impressed with how we are adapting and growing," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

The Warriors are in first place in the Frontier League with a two game lead over second place, which is a three way tie between Nordhoff, Fillmore, and Thacher. Carpinteria's final eight matches are all league play.

