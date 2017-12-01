Carpinteria Shuts Out Oxnard 3-0 for First Win of Season

Boys Soccer

The Carpinteria boys soccer team utilized some shut-down defense and defeated Oxnard 3-0 on Friday in a non-league matchup.

Sophomore Marco Villarreal scored in the 16th minute of the first half after the Oxnard goalkeeper coughed up a shot from Jose Jimenez to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

With a dominating performance Carpinteria (1-0-2) kept constant offensive pressure all while defending strong any attacks by the Yellow Jackets. In the 35th minute Luis Garcia found Saul Hernandez who buried it in the goal to make it 2-0 heading into half time. In the 53rd minute Alex Ramirez found an open Jimenez who drove the ball down the middle split the defense and slipped the ball past a diving Oxnard keeper to ice the game with a 3-0 lead.

Senior goalkeeper Anthony Peña finished with five saves on the night.

