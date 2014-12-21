Carpinteria Council on Board with Plans for Skate Park Near City Hall

After years of talk but with a long ride still ahead, city agrees to seriously pursue skateboard park for rippers, groms and newbies

After years of spinning its wheels, the City of Carpinteria is rolling ahead with its plan for a skateboard park.

The City Council on Tuesday night voted to pursue a skateboard park on City Hall property, at 5775 Carpinteria Ave. Mayor Gregg Carty and Councilmen Al Clark, Wade Nomura and Fred Shaw voted for the proposal. Councilman Brad Stein was absent.

Exactly where, how and when are decisions still up in the air. What is known is that the city will partner with the Carpinteria Skate Foundation to fund and run the park.

“I am in favor of the skate park and I can’t wait to see it get built,”​ Carty said. “It would be a great asset to our park system.”

A standing-room-only crowd, featuring skaters of all ages, packed the council chamber to call for a skateboard park. They said skateboard parks are safe, friendly and good for tourism. A few residents spoke at the meeting objecting to one of the proposed locations in a residential neighborhood.

“We’re not talking about building a park for hooligans and hoodlums,” Ben Pitterle said. “We’re talking about building a park for our kids.”

City staff is considering a 10,000-square-foot facility that would cost about $500,000 to build. The city has touted the need for a park, noting that Carpinteria has public facilities for traditional sports, but nothing for the skateboard community.

The city had also considered building the park on city-owned property at 395 Linden Ave., near The Spot restaurant, and at 4835 Fifth St., but both of those sites are near homes.

Many of the parents who spoke said their children had to travel 11 miles to Santa Barbara to use the waterfront skate park near Stearns Wharf. Others talked about how skating changed their lives, and offered them the focus and purpose to stay out of trouble as youths.

Steven DePinto said he grew up in a rough neighborhood and that skateboarding changed his life. He said kids need an opportunity to express themselves in a positive way.

“I don’t know any skateboarders who do drugs,” he said.

Some said skateboarding boosts tourism because families will build vacation schedules based on whether a community has a skateboard park.

“No matter where you go, which way you go, it’s going to be great,” said Pat Kistler, government relations director at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Several children also spoke at the meeting in support of the skate park.

“We want this skate park,” said Julian Contreras, 12, with a crowd of his friends and fellow skaters standing behind him. “We don’t want to skate in the streets anymore.”

Not everyone, however, was thrilled with the idea.

“I am really frightened that someone is going to fall and get seriously hurt,”​ Carpinteria resident Kate Hutchings said. “Who’s going to pay if someone gets seriously hurt? I hope it’s not the taxpayers.”

City officials stressed that they want to work with the residents and that there is no way a skateboard park would be built in a residential area. As for liability issues, the city expects to partner with the Carpinteria Skate Foundation to figure out all those details.

At the meeting, Skate Foundation president Peter Bonning handed the council cards with 700 signatures of skateboard park supporters who he said couldn’t be at the meeting. He said he was grateful to the city for its efforts to work with the community.

“I think we have made great progress with this concept,”​ Bonning said. “It’s been a long time coming. Regardless of where it goes, we believe it’s going to be great on many levels.”

Ultimately, the city’s Planning Commission would need to approve the project. Council members acknowledge that despite the positive momentum, there’s a long way to go.

“It looks like we might get a skate park in Carpinteria,” said Clark, who added that even though the concept has been pursued for years, this is just the beginning.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.