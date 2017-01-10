Carpinteria Slogs Its Way to 8-0 Win Over Bishop Diego

Girls Soccer

The Carpinteria girls soccer team showed their coach that they are good sloggers.

The Warriors braved the rain and soggy field conditions and rolled past Bishop Diego 8-0 in a Frontier League match.

"We just seemed to be a little better in the sloppier conditions and did a great job of continuing to move the ball around the field even though at times we stalled due to the slower grass or puddles," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "But overall, we were able to play our possession game, which was great to see."

Elizabeth Estrada, Ava Gropper and Kendra Meza each scored two goals and Alejandra Alvarez and Aly Springer tacked on one apiece. Yaneli Gutierrez had two assists.

Carpinteria center back Alejandra Garcia and goalkeeper Laura Valdez played strong games, said Bryant.

"This was a much closer game than the score and I expect a much tighter match the next time we play them," Bryan said. "I think we were fortunate that the ball seemed to skip or slide our way a little more tonight."

Carpinteria is now 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the Frontier League.

