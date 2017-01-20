Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:47 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Soccer Draws With Nordhoff, 3-3

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 20, 2017 | 8:47 p.m.

The roller-coaster ride for the Carpinteria boys soccer team in the first round of Tri-Valley League play ended with a 3-3 draw against Nordhoff at San Marcos High on Friday.

Carpinteria fell behind 3-2 in the first minute of the second half but came back and scored the equalizer one minute later. Alberto Arroyo scored the game-tying goal,

The teams went back and forth for the rest of the half and two five-minute overtime periods but were unable to come up with a game winner.

Vincent Gonzalez scored two goal in the first half for the Warriors. Armando Soriano assisted on the first goal.

Carpinteria is 2-8-3 overall and 2-2-1 in league play.

"We will go into the second phase of league play with high hopes of capturing a league title, although we have our work cut out for us," Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero said. "I've told our boys that anything is possible as long as we keep believing, working hard and most importantly having each other's back."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

