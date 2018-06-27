Carpinteria Soccer Blanks Malibu

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria turned up the pressure in the second half at windy Malibu, broke a scoreless deadlock and rolled to a 3-0 boys soccer in a Tri-Valley League match on Monday.

The victory sets up a first-place showdown against Santa Paula at home on Wednesday.

Edward Delgado broke the scoreless battle in the 47th minute, combining with Juan Pablo Alvarez for the first goal. Alvarez split defenders on a run up the field and dished off to Delgado for the finish.

Alvarez made it 2-0 seven minutes later, scoring on a free kick from 25 yards.

In the 69th minute, MacLaine Clayton made a run up the right side and beat the goalkeeper with a blast inside the near post for the third goal.

Jose Sanchez went all the way at goalkeeper and earned the shutout.

Carpinteria is now 8-0-1 in league and 8-9-1 overall.

