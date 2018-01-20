Carpinteria Soccer Escapes Santa Paula With a 1-1 Draw

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria and Santa Paula battled to a 1-1 draw in a boys soccer first-place showdown in the Tri-Valley League on Saturday in Santa Paula.

The Warriors scored first on a free kick. Luis Garcia found Gabe Barajas and he finished at the far post in the 54th minute.

Santa Paula scored the equalizer on a free kick in the 64 minute.

The score remained tied through regulation and overtime, leaving both teams with 3-0-1 records.

Sophomore Adrian Gonzalez, making only his second varsity start at goalkeeper, made five saves for the Warriors.

"Our boys played a great game despite having played the night before," Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero said. "Playing in a hostile environment, coming out of there with a draw is a positive for us. We played well on both ends of the field. Unfortunately we weren't able to steal the victory."

The Warriors' next match is Wednesday at Fillmore.

