Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Soccer Falls Short Against Royal

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 2, 2017

Carpinteria's second-half comeback attempt fell short, and the Warriors lost at Royal, 4-3, in their final pre-league boys soccer game on Monday in Simi Valley.

Royal took a 4-1 lead after 65 minutes.

The Warriors started their comeback in the 75th minute. Gabriel Barajas came up with a nice individual effort, splitting the defense and scoring from the outside the 18-yard box to make a 4-2 game. Two minutes later, Brian Garcia was fouled just outside the penalty area, and Alberto Arroyo cashed in with a well-struck free kick that deflected off the Royal wall and past a diving goalkeeper.

Carpinteria was unable to come up with a tying goal before the final whistle and dropped its sixth game.

"Our young men showed great determination and played with guts as they left it all on the line for one another," said Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero, who cited the play of goalkeeper Cristian Estrada (six saves), Brian Garcia, Eddie Mendoza and center back Abel Gutierrez.

The Warriors (0-6-2) enter Tri-Valley League play on Friday against defending champion Santa Paula.

