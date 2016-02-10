Carpinteria Soccer Falls Short in Tri-Valley League Championship Game

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria came out on the short end of a 2-1 decision against visiting Santa Paula in a game for the Tri-Valley League boys soccer championship on Wednesday night.

It was the only loss of the league season for the Warriors, who finish at 8-1-1 and 8-10-1 overall.

"Our boys gave it all and left nothing on the field," Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero said. "I am extremely proud of the way this group developed over the season and saw a lot of young men grow."

Santa Paula took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute off a corner kick. Carpinteria quickly answered with Juan Pablo Alvarez beating the goalkeeper with a header off a free-kick cross from Luis Garcia.

Santa Paula (9-0-1) scored the game winner in the 27th minute on a free kick just outside the 18-yard box. The ball hit the post and fell just out of the reach of goalkeeper Edward Delgado.

In 10 league matches, Carpinteria allowed only five goals and posted seven shutouts.

"We go into CIF playoffs with high hopes and await our opponent this coming Monday," said Quintero.

