Carpinteria Soccer Falls to Rio Mesa in First Match Since Fire

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria gave up an early goal and never recovered, falling to a solid Rio Mesa team, 6-1, in a non-league boys soccer game.

It was Carpinteria's first time on the field since the school shut down on Dec. 4 because of the Thomas Fire.

"Our young men have been tested facing great adversity, with some being evacuated as the Thomas fire raged into Carpinteria," coach Leonardo Quintero said. "I mentioned to them at halftime, with the score of 4-1, to forget about the scoreboard, as our main objective since being absent from any team activities since December 4 was to go back out in the second half and enjoy the moment and be grateful to be out on the pitch, playing the beautiful game we all love."

Gabriel Barajas scored Carpinteria's goal in the 30th minute on a shot from long range.

"He sent a missle from about 45 yards tha traveled what seemed like 10 different directions, much like a knuckle ball, and found the bottom left-hand corner of the goal," said Quintero.

Carpinteria's record is 1-1-2.

