Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Soccer Falls to Rio Mesa in First Match Since Fire

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 21, 2017 | 3:58 p.m.

Carpinteria gave up an early goal and never recovered, falling to a solid Rio Mesa team, 6-1, in a non-league boys soccer game.

It was Carpinteria's first time on the field since the school shut down on Dec. 4 because of the Thomas Fire.

"Our young men have been tested facing great adversity, with some being evacuated as the Thomas fire raged into Carpinteria," coach Leonardo Quintero said. "I mentioned to them at halftime, with the score of 4-1, to forget about the scoreboard, as our main objective since being absent from any team activities since December 4 was to go back out in the second half and enjoy the moment and be grateful to be out on the pitch, playing the beautiful game we all love."

Gabriel Barajas scored Carpinteria's goal in the 30th minute on a shot from long range. 

"He sent a missle from about 45 yards tha traveled what seemed like 10 different directions, much like a knuckle ball, and found the bottom left-hand corner of the goal," said Quintero.

Carpinteria's record is 1-1-2.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 