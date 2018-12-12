Carpinteria Soccer Opens League Play With 4-1 Win Over Malibu

Boys Soccer

The Carpinteria boys soccer team opened Citrus Coast League play with a bang, beating Malibu 4-1 on Wednesday.

The Warriors scored three goals in the first half and made it 4-0 in the 53rd minute.

"Tonight we saw some good things and also saw some things that we will continue to work on as a team moving forward in league play," Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero said. "Freshman keeper Brian Garcia had a strong performance on the net for us tonight along with our defensive line, led by captain Eddie Mendoza."

Captain Jose Jimenez scored off an assist from Angel Orozco for the first Carpinteria goal in the 11th minute.

Jimenez then combined with Gabriel Ahedo five minutes later for a 2-0 lead.

In the 31st minute, Alex Ramirez scored after a poor clearance by the Sharks.

Christian Flores came off the bench and scored the fourth goal off a second assist by Jimenez.

Carpinteria (4-3-1, 1-0-0) plays Hueneme at home on Friday.