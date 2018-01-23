Carpinteria Soccer Rallies for Draw; Bishop Diego, Cate Fall in Girls Basketball

Prep Roundup

Carpinteria battled back from a 2-0 deficit and gained a 2-2 draw against Fillmore in a Frontier League girls soccer match on Tuesday.

Cydney Smolnikar got the Warriors on the board in the second half to start the comeback.

"We had more energy when we had the ball and seemed to be more disruptive when we did not," coach Charles Bryant said.

Zahea Hamadi equalized the game on a great run, getting behind her defender and finishing on a low driven ball to the corner.

"Unfortunately, we just could not find that third goal," Bryant said. "We had a much more solid overtime as I think we were wearing them down a little bit more. "

The coach praised the play of defenders Alejandra Garcia and Yovanna Ahedo.

Carpinteria is 2-5-2 overall and 1-1-2 in league.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Villanova Prep 42, Bishop Diego 32

Natalie Whiting scored 15 points and Taylor Pate mad Ariana Rivera each had six for the Cardinals (5-7, 0-2 in the Frontier League).

"We were down 11 early but caught them at the half 22-22," coach Jeff Burich said. "We were sluggish in the second half and only scored 10 points.

The Cardinals are back on the court Wednesday at Nordhoff.

Thacher 28, Cate 26

The Rams missed some chances to take the lead down the stretch and lost the Frontier League girls basketball game.

Lily Zanze and Elle Smith each scored six points to lead Cate.

"This game was intense, loud, and aggressive," Cate coach Amy Venditta said. "Every player played a role, and this loss will make every one of them better players and teammates for future games.

The Rams face Bishop Diego at home on Thursday evening.

St. Bonaventure 63, Carpinteria 5

The Warriors were routed by the No. 2-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 4AA at Oxnard College.

Carpinteria plays Thursday at home against Santa Paula.