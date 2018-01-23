Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:46 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Carpinteria Soccer Rallies for Draw; Bishop Diego, Cate Fall in Girls Basketball

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 23, 2018 | 9:29 p.m.

Carpinteria battled back from a 2-0 deficit and gained a 2-2 draw against Fillmore in a Frontier League girls soccer match on Tuesday.

Cydney Smolnikar got the Warriors on the board in the second half to start the comeback.

"We had more energy when we had the ball and seemed to be more disruptive when we did not," coach Charles Bryant said.

Zahea Hamadi equalized the game on a great run, getting behind her defender and finishing on a low driven ball to the corner.

"Unfortunately, we just could not find that third goal," Bryant said. "We had a much more solid overtime as I think we were wearing them down a little bit more. "

The coach praised the play of defenders Alejandra Garcia and Yovanna Ahedo.

Carpinteria is 2-5-2 overall and 1-1-2 in league.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Villanova Prep 42, Bishop Diego 32

Natalie Whiting scored 15 points and Taylor Pate mad Ariana Rivera each had six for the Cardinals (5-7, 0-2 in the Frontier League).

"We were down 11 early but caught them at the half 22-22," coach Jeff Burich said. "We were sluggish in the second half and only scored 10 points.

The Cardinals are back on the court Wednesday at Nordhoff.

Thacher 28, Cate 26

The Rams missed some chances to take the lead down the stretch and lost the Frontier League girls basketball game.

Lily Zanze and Elle Smith each scored six points to lead Cate.

"This game was intense, loud, and aggressive," Cate coach Amy Venditta said. "Every player played a role, and this loss will make every one of them better players and teammates for future games.

The Rams face Bishop Diego at home on Thursday evening.

St. Bonaventure 63, Carpinteria 5

The Warriors were routed by the No. 2-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 4AA at Oxnard College.

Carpinteria plays Thursday at home against Santa Paula.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 