Carpinteria Soccer Suffers First League Loss at Fillmore

Boys Soccer

Fillmore score a third goal just before halftime and beat Carpinteria 4-1 in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match on Wednesday.

"Today we beat ourselves by not capitalizing on scoring opportunities the entire game and also making crucial defensive mistakes," said Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero.

Luis Garcia found Eddie Mendoza for the Warriors' goal in the 77th minute.

It was the first league loss for the Warriors, who are 3-1-1 in the TVL and 4-2-3 overall.



"Both ends of the spectrum were completely off today. We will analyze and study the game and make the necessary adjustment going into our game at Nordhoff this Friday," said Quintero

