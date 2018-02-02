Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:47 am | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Soccer Takes Down Cate to Stay in First Place

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 2, 2018 | 9:18 p.m.

Carpinteria built a three-goal lead and defeated Cate 3-1 to stay in first place in the Tri-Valley League boys soccer race on Friday at Cate.

The Warriors broke a scoreless tie in the 35th minute when Luis Garcia fed Jose Jimenez who hit a bending ball to the far post for the goal.

Jose Jimenez assisted on the second and third goals. On the second, he flicked the ball over a charging Cate goalkeeper to Mario Jimenez for a tap in in the 54th minute.

Vincent Gonzalez took a feed from Jimenez and made a run up the middle of the defense before unleashing a shot past the goalkeeper for a 3-0 lead with five minutes left in the game.

Cate avoided the shutout in the last minute as Charlie Morris played a through ball to Buba Fofanah who slotted it past the Carpinteria keeper from 16 yards out.

"Our boys played well on both ends of the field today," Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero said. "We took the positive stride from our previous game against Santa Paula (a 1-1 tie) and executed when it most mattered. All 18 players on the roster made a contribution on the playing field today and I couldn't have asked for a more well rounded display of offense and defense."

Goalkeeper Cristian Estrada made five saves and Eddie Mendoza and Abel Gutierrez anchoed the back line for the Warriors, who improve to 6-1-2 in league, with one game remaining against Grace Brethren.

Cate coach Peter Mack like how his team played hard for the entire game.

"We played a very good, veteran team that doesn't make many mistakes and pounces on the ones its opponents make," he said. "We continue to grow and improve and I'm really proud of the boys and how they've responded to the adversity of the season."

He praised the defense of Jack Deardorff, the goalkeeping of Cullen Barber and the playmakng of Bailor Jalloh.


 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 