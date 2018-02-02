Carpinteria Soccer Takes Down Cate to Stay in First Place

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria built a three-goal lead and defeated Cate 3-1 to stay in first place in the Tri-Valley League boys soccer race on Friday at Cate.

The Warriors broke a scoreless tie in the 35th minute when Luis Garcia fed Jose Jimenez who hit a bending ball to the far post for the goal.

Jose Jimenez assisted on the second and third goals. On the second, he flicked the ball over a charging Cate goalkeeper to Mario Jimenez for a tap in in the 54th minute.

Vincent Gonzalez took a feed from Jimenez and made a run up the middle of the defense before unleashing a shot past the goalkeeper for a 3-0 lead with five minutes left in the game.

Cate avoided the shutout in the last minute as Charlie Morris played a through ball to Buba Fofanah who slotted it past the Carpinteria keeper from 16 yards out.

"Our boys played well on both ends of the field today," Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero said. "We took the positive stride from our previous game against Santa Paula (a 1-1 tie) and executed when it most mattered. All 18 players on the roster made a contribution on the playing field today and I couldn't have asked for a more well rounded display of offense and defense."

Goalkeeper Cristian Estrada made five saves and Eddie Mendoza and Abel Gutierrez anchoed the back line for the Warriors, who improve to 6-1-2 in league, with one game remaining against Grace Brethren.

Cate coach Peter Mack like how his team played hard for the entire game.

"We played a very good, veteran team that doesn't make many mistakes and pounces on the ones its opponents make," he said. "We continue to grow and improve and I'm really proud of the boys and how they've responded to the adversity of the season."

He praised the defense of Jack Deardorff, the goalkeeping of Cullen Barber and the playmakng of Bailor Jalloh.



