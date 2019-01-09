Carpinteria Soccer Ties; Bishop Diego Basketball Routed

Prep Roundup

Carpinteria couldn't hold a 3-1 second-half lead and finished in a 3-3 draw with Nordhoff in a Citrus Coast League boy soccer game at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

"Two costly mistakes led to a Ranger comeback to tie the game in a span of four minutes," coach Leo Quintero said.

Christian Flores and twins Luke and Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson scored for the Warriors. Saul Hernandez, Rafael Lopez nad Adrian Gonzalez had assists.

The Warriors (4-6-2, 1-2-1) travel to Santa Paula on Friday.

Bishop Diego Basketball Loses

Bishop Diego was overpowered by CIF-ranked St. Bonaventure, 89-21, in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game.

The Seraphs, led by the 17 points of Kai Rojas, opened up a 24-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Kai Tuttle had seven points and Cooper Reed six for Bishop (5-12, 0-1).