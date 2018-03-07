Friday, June 29 , 2018, 11:32 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Soccer Wins CIF Regional Opener in OT, 1-0

Angel Orozco is mobbed by his Carpinteria teammates after scoring the winning goal in the CIF SoCal Regional game against Torres of L.A. Click to view larger
Angel Orozco is mobbed by his Carpinteria teammates after scoring the winning goal in the CIF SoCal Regional game against Torres of L.A. (Rosana Swing photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 7, 2018 | 6:33 a.m.

Angel Orozco kept Carpinteria's magical boys soccer season going on Tuesday, scoring a golden goal in the first overtime period to lift the Warriors to a 1-0 victory over Torres of the L.A. City Section in the first round of the CIF Regionals at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The Division 5 top-seeded Warriors advance to a semifinal game against Chavez High of Delano on Thursday at home. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Orozco sprinted up the left flank to collect a diagonal pass from Luis Garcia as Vincent Gonzalez made a dummy run at the top of the 18-yard box to freeze the defense. Orozco made a move and shot the ball into the top right corner for the game winner.

It's Carpinteria's first regional playoff victory in program history.

Playing just three days after winning the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title in overtime in Corona, the Warriors came out flat on Tuesday.

Gonzalez sat out the first 60 minutes due to an injury sustatined in the section final.

"We told Vinnie that he would only see minutes if we felt we needed his presence," coach Leonardo Quintero said. "Since we felt the energy wasn't where it needed to be, we called on him to spark it up a bit, and we believe he did just that."

The Warriors stepped up their play in the second half and were finally rewarded with Orozco's goal in overtime.

"These boys truly rely on one another and when one of their own is not on the field where they would normally be, I believe it plays a tremendous mental factor in the overall performance of a team," said Quintero. 

Goalkeeper Cristian Estrada made three saves to earn the shutout.

If Carpinteria wins on Thursday, it would host the regional championship game on Saturday.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 