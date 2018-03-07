Carpinteria Soccer Wins CIF Regional Opener in OT, 1-0

Boys Soccer

Angel Orozco kept Carpinteria's magical boys soccer season going on Tuesday, scoring a golden goal in the first overtime period to lift the Warriors to a 1-0 victory over Torres of the L.A. City Section in the first round of the CIF Regionals at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The Division 5 top-seeded Warriors advance to a semifinal game against Chavez High of Delano on Thursday at home. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Orozco sprinted up the left flank to collect a diagonal pass from Luis Garcia as Vincent Gonzalez made a dummy run at the top of the 18-yard box to freeze the defense. Orozco made a move and shot the ball into the top right corner for the game winner.

It's Carpinteria's first regional playoff victory in program history.

Playing just three days after winning the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title in overtime in Corona, the Warriors came out flat on Tuesday.

Gonzalez sat out the first 60 minutes due to an injury sustatined in the section final.

"We told Vinnie that he would only see minutes if we felt we needed his presence," coach Leonardo Quintero said. "Since we felt the energy wasn't where it needed to be, we called on him to spark it up a bit, and we believe he did just that."

The Warriors stepped up their play in the second half and were finally rewarded with Orozco's goal in overtime.

"These boys truly rely on one another and when one of their own is not on the field where they would normally be, I believe it plays a tremendous mental factor in the overall performance of a team," said Quintero.



Goalkeeper Cristian Estrada made three saves to earn the shutout.

If Carpinteria wins on Thursday, it would host the regional championship game on Saturday.