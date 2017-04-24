Carpinteria Softball Blanks Villanova, 16-0

Softball

Amanda Blair fired a five-inning one-hitter and Mikayla Blair and Tori Kelley each had three hits in Carpinteria's 16-0 softball win over Villanova in a Frontier League game on Monday.

"We came out and played solid softball for the win," said coach Henry Gonzalez. "The battery of Amanda Blair and Samantha Saenz was excellent."

The Warriors improved to 14-6 and 4-2 in league.

"I was happy with our approach to today's game. We were focused, which allowed us to execute well on defense and offense," said Gonzalez.

The Warriors play a home league game Tuesday against Nordhoff.



