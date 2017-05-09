Softball
Carpinteria Softball Clinches Tie for 2nd in League
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 9, 2017 | 8:25 p.m.
Seniors Tori Kelley and Mackenzie Kephart played solid games on Senior Day, helping the Carpinteria softball team beat Malibu, 13-0, in a Frontier League game on Tuesday.
The win secured at least a tie for second place. The Warriors (17-6, 7-2) play Nordhoff on Wednesday and a win would give them sole possession of second.
Kephart pitched two scoreless innings and Kelley made several defensive plays at shortstop. Amanda Blair pitched the first three innings.
Carpinteria rapped out 12 hits in the win.
