Carpinteria Softball Defeats Bishop Diego

Softball

Carpinteria scored six runs in the fifth inning en route to a 15-2 softball win over Bishop Diego on Friday.

Rebecca Bray, Isabel Studt, Madison Mora, Victoria Gonzalez, Marisa Mata, and Angelina Torres each drove in runs during the inning.

Victoria Gonzalez was the winning pitcher for the Warriors, allowing no runs and no hits, striking out five and walking none in four innings.

Julia Gregson took the loss for Bishop Diego.

Senior Kylie Barber started the game for Carpinteria, allowing one hit and two runs over one inning, striking out one and walking none.

In the first inning, sophomore Kenna Mayer doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run for Carpinteria.

Studt went 3 for 3 to lead Carpinteria. Jauslyn Richardson, Bray, Mata, Nina Sturdivan, and Mora each collected multiple hits for the Warriors.

Gregson went 1-3 for Bishop Diego. She tripled and scored on a hard ground ball by Jenna Hayes.