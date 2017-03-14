Carpinteria Softball Falls to Grace Brethren

Softball

The Carpinteria High softball team fell to Grace Brethren 3-2 in a Frontier League matchup on Tuesday away.

Amanda Blair struck out 12 and only gave up four hits for the Warriors (5-4, 1-1), but Grace Brethren capitalized on defensive mistakes to win.

Down 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning, Kayana Diaz doubled and later scored after Mikayla Blair tripled and reached home on an error herself to give the Warriors a brief 2-1 lead.

The Lancers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth and threw out the game-tying run at the plate in the top of the seventh.

Carpinteria will travel north to take on Santa Ynez on Thursday.

