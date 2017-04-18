Carpinteria Softball Falls to Grace Brethren

Softball

The Carpinteria girls softball team fell to Frontier League opponent Grace Brethren 5-3 on Tuesday.

The Warriors fell behind early 2-0, but managed to push one run across in the fourth when Samantha Saenz scored on a Tori Kelley double after a walk.

After falling behind 3-1, Carpinteria scored one run in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game. In the fifth, a Raquel Cordero groundball scored Kayana Diaz from third, and in the sixth inning, an Amanda Blair double scored Kelley from third.

Grace Brethren managed to squeeze two runs across in the top of the seventh, and Carpinteria went quiet in the bottom half of the inning.

The Warriors fall to 3-2 in league play and 13-6 overall.

