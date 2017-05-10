Carpinteria Softball Falls to Nordhoff, Finishes in Tie for Second

Softball

Carpinteria stranded 10 runners and suffered an 8-2 softball loss against Nordhoff in the Frontier League finale on Tuesday in Ojai.

With the result, the Warriors (17-7, 7-3) finish in a tie for second place with Nordhoff.

It was a 2-1 game when the Rangers erupted for five runs in the fifth inning.

"We weren't able to recover from that," said coach Henry Gonzalez. "Though we ended the regular season with a loss, I'm still very proud of what we have accomplished this season. Overall, we have played excellent softball and look forward to continuing that effort. The girls have come together and are excited with the opportunity to play in the CIF playoffs."

The playoff pairings come out Monday.

