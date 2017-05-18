Carpinteria Softball Holds On for First-Round Playoff Victory

Softball

Carpinteria built a 7-1 and held on to beat Faith Baptist, 8-7, in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 first-round softball playoff game on Thursday.

Amanda Blair belted a two-run homer in the first inning and the Warriors scored two more runs in the second on singles by Kayana Diaz and Tori Kelley and a run-scoring ground out by Raquel Cordero. They tallied three in the third on singles by Samantha Saenz and Kelley, a walk to Blair and a ground out by Iliana Esquivel for a RBI.

Faith Baptist scored a run in the first and then tallied five in the fourth, capitalizing on six errors and a hit batter.

Each team scored in the sixth, making it 8-7 going into the seventh. The Warriors (19-7) retired Faith Baptist in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

"Aside from the fourth inning, we played solid softball," Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez said. "We are happy with the win and move on to round two at home versus Webb."

