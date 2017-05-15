Carpinteria Softball is Home for CIF Wild-Card Round; San Marcos Plays First-Round Game on Road

Softball

San Marcos will open the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 softball players at Almont League-champion Montebello on Thursday.

The Royals (19-7) finished as runners-up in the Channel League behind undefeated Buena (22-0-1), which is the No. 1 seed in the division.

Carpinteria was the only other South Coast area team to make the softball players. The Warriors (17-7, Frontier League No. 2) play host to Marlborough (5-13-1, Sunshine No. 3) in a Division 6 wild-card game on Tuesday. The winner plays at Faith Baptist on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos, which this year got moved up to Division 2, missed the postseason for the first time since 1995.

From the North County, five schools made the playoffs. Santa Ynez (16-7, Los Padres League No. 3) plays at No. 2 seed Coast Union (9-8, Coast Valley No. 1) in a Division 7 first-round game on Thursday.

In other first round games, Righetti (14-13, Pac 8 No. 4) plays at third-seeded Rio Mesa (25-2-1, Pacific View No. 1) in Division 2; Lompoc (14-8, Los Padres No. 2) is at Arroyo Grande (18-7, Pac 8 No. 3) in Division 3; Cabrillo (12-12-2, LPL No. 4) visits Fillmore (13-8, TVL No. 1) in Division 5 and Valley Christian of Santa Maria (8-4, Coast Valley No. 2) is home against Animo Leadership (16-2, Freelance) in Division 7.