Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:09 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Carpinteria Softball is Home for CIF Wild-Card Round; San Marcos Plays First-Round Game on Road

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 15, 2017 | 2:28 p.m.

San Marcos will open the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 softball players at Almont League-champion Montebello on Thursday.

The Royals (19-7) finished as runners-up in the Channel League behind undefeated Buena (22-0-1), which is the No. 1 seed in the division.

Carpinteria was the only other South Coast area team to make the softball players. The Warriors (17-7, Frontier League No. 2) play host to Marlborough (5-13-1, Sunshine No. 3) in a Division 6 wild-card game on Tuesday. The winner plays at Faith Baptist on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos, which this year got moved up to Division 2, missed the postseason for the first time since 1995.

From the North County, five schools made the playoffs. Santa Ynez (16-7, Los Padres League No. 3) plays at No. 2 seed Coast Union (9-8, Coast Valley No. 1) in a Division 7 first-round game on Thursday.

In other first round games,  Righetti (14-13, Pac 8 No. 4) plays at third-seeded Rio Mesa (25-2-1, Pacific View No. 1) in Division 2; Lompoc (14-8, Los Padres No. 2)  is at Arroyo Grande (18-7, Pac 8 No. 3) in Division 3; Cabrillo (12-12-2, LPL No. 4) visits Fillmore (13-8, TVL No. 1) in Division 5 and Valley Christian of Santa Maria (8-4, Coast Valley No. 2) is home against Animo Leadership (16-2, Freelance) in Division 7.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 