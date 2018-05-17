Carpinteria Softball Loses in CIF 1st Round to Mary Star of the Sea

Softball

Carpinteria softball didn't have an easy day against fifth-seeded Mary Star of the Sea High of Los Angeles, losing 5-0 on Thursday.

In a pitching duel, Amanda Blair gave up only four hits, struck out four and walked only one.

The Warriors were able to load the bases in the fifth and seventh innngs but couldn't get a key hit. They outhit the Stars 6-4 but didn't convert a run. The Stars scored runs in the fifth on four errors and two hits.

We were very solid in six innings but unfortunately we weren't able to recover from the one bad inning.

"I'm very proud of our girls, they came together and showed great character throughout the season," coach Henry Gonzales said. "They have every reason to hold their heads high."

