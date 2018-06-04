Carpinteria Softball On Losing End of Pitching Duel in League Opener

Softball

Carpinteria's Amanda Blair and Jessie Fontes of Grace Brethren engaged in a pitching duel in the Frontier League softball opener on Monday.

Blair allowed only three hits and struck out seven, but three defensvie miscues enabled the Lancers to score runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings and beat the Warriors 3-0.

Fontes, a University of Arizona commit, struck out 13 batters and gave up two hits.

Carpinteria threatened in the sixth when Kayana Diaz tripled and Mikayla Blair walked and stole second.

"But we weren't able to get the hit to score the runs," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales. "Though we did not get the victory, I was pleased with our competitiveness."

Carpinteria (7-3, 0-1) plays a non-league game at La Reina on Wednesday.