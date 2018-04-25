Carpinteria Softball Pounds Hueneme, 12-2

Softball

Amanda Blair hit two doubles and a single and drove in three runs for Carpinteria's softball team in a 12-2 win over Hueneme on Wednesday.

The Warriors led 7-2 after six innings and erupted for five runs in the seventh.

Isabel Studt hit two doubles, Mikayla Blair had a triple and Kayana Diaz hit a two-run double for the Warriors (9-4, 1-2)



"I was very pleased with our approach at the plate," coach Henry Gonzales said. "We were very aggressive on good pitches and pounded out 16 hits. There were many other hard hit balls that went for outs.

"Our energy and execution was at a high level which led to a solid day on the field."

