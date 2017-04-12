Carpinteria Softball Rallies in 7th, Beats La Reina, 2-1

Softball

Carpinteria put three hits together to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and beat La Reina, 2-1, in a non-league softball game on Wednesday.

Mikayla Blair doubled down the left-field line and Amanda Blair drove her in with a one-out double to the right-center field gap. With two outs, Samantha Saenz hit a walk-off single to right to score pinch runner Rebecca Bray for the game winner.

Carpinteria pitcher Mackenzie Kephart matched La Reina's highly touted ace for seven innings. She allowed one run in the third inning and scattered five hits.



"Mackenzie Kephart was outstanding on the mound and I'm very happy with her effort," Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez said. "We played excellent defense at every position. We look forward to using this momentum in next Tuesday's showdown with Grace Brethren."

The Warriors are 13-5 on the season.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.