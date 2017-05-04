Carpinteria Softball Rolls Past Bishop Diego

Softball

Carpinteria rapped out 16 hits and Amanda Blair and Mackenzie Kephart combine on a shutout in the Warriors' 24-0 softball win over Bishop Diego in a Frontier League game on Thursday.

The Warriors improve to 16-6 overall and 6-2 in league.

"It was a good team victory which gives us momentum going into our last two league games and a second-place finish in league play," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez.

The Warriors finish the season against Malibu at home on Tuesday and at Nordhoff on Wednesday.

Julia Gregson and Sydney Naour each had doubles for Bishop Diego.