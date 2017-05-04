Softball
Carpinteria Softball Rolls Past Bishop Diego
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 4, 2017 | 6:48 p.m.
Carpinteria rapped out 16 hits and Amanda Blair and Mackenzie Kephart combine on a shutout in the Warriors' 24-0 softball win over Bishop Diego in a Frontier League game on Thursday.
The Warriors improve to 16-6 overall and 6-2 in league.
"It was a good team victory which gives us momentum going into our last two league games and a second-place finish in league play," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez.
The Warriors finish the season against Malibu at home on Tuesday and at Nordhoff on Wednesday.
Julia Gregson and Sydney Naour each had doubles for Bishop Diego.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.