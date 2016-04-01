Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:37 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Carpinteria Softball Romps; San Marcos Track Competes at Stanford; Royals Golf at Champions Invite

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 1, 2016 | 5:21 p.m.

Raquel Cordero had three hits and rove in four runs, leading Carpinteria to a 15-2 softball win over Pahranagat Valley High  from Alamo, Nevada.

The visiting Panthers capitalized on an error to score in the top of the first inning.

The Warriors answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning on three hits, two errors and a fielder's choice.   Samantha Saenz and Amanda Blair had RBI singles.

Warriors blew the game open with five runs in the third on three hits, walk and two errors. Natalia Cabrera had two of the RBIs on a single.

Cordero had a bases loaded double to spark a seven-run fourth inning.

Blair pitched a 5-inning complete game, allowing two hits while striking out eight.

GOLF

San Marcos at Champions Invitational

San Marcos is in 23rd place after 36 holes at the prestigious high school tournament at The Golf Club at Terra Lago. 

The Royals shot 645 for the 36-hole portion of the 54-hold event. Sam Metzger led the Royals with rounds of 80 and 79 for a total of 159. Bennett Reichard was next at 79-81—160 followed by Bryce Quezada (82-80—162), Chad Visser (84-80—164) and Chris Wong (86-83—169).

The team leader is Long Beach Wilson at 589 followed by Bellarmine Prep (601) and Granite Bay (603).

The tournament features 45 top golf programs from California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Missouri and Canada.

The low individual after 36 holes is Noah Woolsey of Amador Valley in Northern California with a 71-68—139.

San Marcos assistant Devin Uyesaka said the course was difficult.

"The greens were very firm and it was difficult to hold shots," he said. "We had trouble adjusting to the target style golf course, but the boys learned a lot about themselves today and have set some goals for their play tomorrow. This tournament will help us prepare for the end of the season and post season."

TRACK

San Marcos at Stanford Invite

The Royals hurdlers competed in the 400 hurdles for the first time, and Devon Block-Funkhouser came in fifth with a time of 64.01 seconds. Abby Willett clocked 70.01. For the boys, Davis Mullin ran 59.81.

The distance medley relay team of Emma Tracy, Natalie Widmer, Mya Adornatto and Danielle Anderson was timed in 13:09.

San Marcos athletes will be competing in several events on Saturday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

