Carpinteria Softball Scores 3 in 7th to Beat Santa Ynez

Softball

Isabel Studt rapped a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning, sparking Carpintteria to a 5-2 softball win at Santa Ynez on Thursday.

Iliana Esquival doubled to the left-center field gap to start the rally, Jauselyn Richardson reached base on an infield hit and Mikayla Blair drew a walk to load the bases for Studt. Raquel Cordero followed Studt's double with a RBI single.

Esquival had a RBI single in the second, driving in Tori Kelley, who also scored the second run in the fourth on a double by Samantha Saenz.

"I'm very pleased on how we came out and played an excellent game against a very strong Santa Ynez team," coach Henry Gonzalez said. "It gives us momentum going into our home doubleheader Saturday against Nipomo."

The Warriors are 6-4 overall.



