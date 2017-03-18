Carpinteria Softball Splits Doubleheader Against Nipomo

Softball

The Carpinteria girls softball team split a non-league doubleheader on Saturday against Nipomo High School, dropping the first game 4-2 and winning the second game 2-1.

In the front end of the series, Nipomo took a 4-0 lead into the seventh inning. The Warriors (7-5, 1-1) got on the board when Raquel Cordero drove home Mikayla Blair from second. After Cordero advanced to second on a passed ball, a Tori Kelley single drove her in. Amanda Blair scattered six hits and struck out six for Carpinteria.

The back end of the doubleheader featured a pitcher's duel, with Amanda Blair striking out another six while giving up only three hits and one run.

The Warriors fell behind 1-0 early, but tied the game after Tori Kelley was scored from third on a Cordero groundout in the third inning.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the seventh. Mackenzie Kephart led off the inning with a single, and Mikayla Blair smacked a walk-off RBI double to center field to win the game for the Warriors in dramatic fashion.

Carpinteria hosts Villanova Prep on Tuesday in a league matchup.

