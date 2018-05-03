Carpinteria Softball Stumped in 10-0 Loss to Nordhoff

Softball

Carpinteria softball was blanked 10-0 by Nordhoff on Thursday as the Warriors slipped below .500 in Frontier League play.

The second inning was where it came apart for Carp, as the team surrendered one hit but committed seven throwing errors, allowing seven Nordhoff runs. The Rangers were able to score three more runs in the next three innings.

Coach Henry Gonzalez praised his team for holding up strong defensively for four of five innings, but noted that his players simply couldn't put consecutive hits together to score runs.

The Warriors (10-5, 2-3) have a chance to bounce back against league leader Grace Brethren on Monday.

"Our mental toughness and strong character will allow us to do this," Gonzalez said.

