Carpinteria Splits Doubleheader with Santa Ynez

Baseball

The Carpinteria baseball team split a pair of non-league games with Santa Ynez on Saturday.

In the first game, sophomore lefty Chase Mayer pitched six innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts and three walks. David Martinez homered in the sixth inning for the game's only run. Martinez also earned the save after pitching a scoreless frame. Santa Ynez managed only two hits in Carpinteria's 1-0 win.

In the second game, the Pirates rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the third inning. Mayer scored on a sacrifice fly by Martinez to give the Warriors the 3-2 lead in the fourth, but the Pirates responded to equalize in the bottom half of the frame. In the fifth, Santa Ynez added three runs for the final score of 6-3.

"The Warriors are simply thankful and excited to be playing," explained Carpinteria head coach Pat Cooney. "To show maturity on the mound, discipline at the plate and savvy on defense this early is a good sign. Though the doubleheader with Santa Ynez spans more than two decades, we could probably count the Warrior wins at Pirate Field on one hand. The Pirates are a top-notch club and we wish them the best in 2017."

Carpinteria (2-1) takes on Villanova on Wednesday.

